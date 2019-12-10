Walmart customers in Boardman report man came at them with knife

A store manager said it appeared that the man also left with about $100 of stolen items

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police released photos of a man they say pulled a knife on other customers at Walmart.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday, according to a police report.

A woman reported that she and her boyfriend walked into the store and passed a man with a shopping cart who had a toddler in the cart. She said she commented that the boy was cute at which time the unknown man told her, “If I were you, I’d shut my mouth and keep walking.”

The woman’s boyfriend said he questioned what the shopper said at which time the unknown man came toward him aggressively with a knife in his hand.

Photo courtesy of the Boardman Township Police Department

The victims said the man with the knife went to his vehicle but later returned, coming toward the male victim again.

Police said surveillance video clearly showed the man with the knife in his hand, at one point, chasing the male victim. Police said the man with the knife left with a cart full of unpaid items and had a toddler in the cart as well.

The store manager said it appeared that the man left with about $100 of stolen merchandise.

Police said it looked like he was driving a silver vehicle, possibly a Honda Accord, with a large dent on the driver’s side door.

Those with information can call Boardman police at 330-726-4144.