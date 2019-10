The facility could be up and running by 2020

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The new TJX warehouse that is being built in Lordstown is starting to take shape.

Crews were raising the first concrete walls Wednesday at the facility off of Bailey Road.

The thick, pre-cast concrete walls came in on a flatbed truck and were raised by a crane into position.

Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill said once this process begins, the building should be weather tight in 100 days.

The facility could be up and running by 2020.