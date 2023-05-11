[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two men who pleaded guilty to cheating in a walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie are expected to learn their fates Thursday.

Their sentencing hearing is set for 11 a.m. before Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Gall. You can watch the hearing live in the player above when it begins.

Jacob Runyan, 43, of Ashtabula, and Chase Cominsky, 36, of Hermitage, Pa., were each indicted in October on felony charges of cheating, attempted grand theft and possessing criminal tools and a misdemeanor count of illegal animal ownership.

Jacob Runyan of Ashtabula, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania. (FOX 8 Photo)

They each pleaded guilty in March to felony counts of cheating and misdemeanor animal ownership violations. The boat and trailer they used when they cheated was forfeited. The remaining charges were dismissed.

During a September 2022 walleye fishing tournament, the Runyan and Cominsky were found to have used weights to make their catches appear heavier. The prize was more than $28,000.

Authorities suspected the pair of cheating in past tournaments, but haven’t found any evidence, a prosecutor said.