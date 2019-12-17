‘Walking angels’: Hunters rescue Meteorologist Paul Wetzl’s missing dog

"It really does renew your faith in understanding that even sometimes through a bad situation, the good comes out," Paul said.

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Many of you didn’t know our very own Paul Wetzl was having a difficult time right before Thanksgiving. That was until a pair of strangers came to his aid.

Paul’s dog disappeared in Hubbard Township and was gone for over a week. He was sharing the weather but his mind was somewhere else.

“I was trying to be realistic about it, thinking, ‘Well, you know, I may never see Tigger again,'” said Karlene, Paul’s wife.

The one-and-a-half-year-old brindle pit bull ran after a deer on November 26. He didn’t come back home.

“I might have to accept the realization that my puppy is possibly gone,” Karlene said.

Paul and Karlene searched tirelessly for days but there was no sign of Tigger — until day 11 when Paul’s phone rang.

Scott Mamula was on the other end. He said he found their dog.

“I go, ‘No, he’s alive. I’m right here with him.'”

When Tigger ran off, he was wearing a long lead. Scott and his friend, Chris Joseph, were hunting when they found him with the lead wrapped around a tree.

“I’m like, ‘Well, I hope he likes beef jerky,'” Scott said.

Tigger was scared and barking but Scott and Chris came up to him calmly.

“After about the fifth piece of jerky we tossed him, we had our new best friend,” Scott said.

He immediately called Paul from the number on Tigger’s collar and within a half-hour, they were all reunited.

“My heart was just so elated,” Karlene said. “My heart was just — I can’t even describe the feeling that came over me.”

The Wetzls said they had started giving up hope and got really lucky.

Paul and Karlene called the situation a miracle because Tigger survived out there for 11 days and these men unknowingly came to his rescue.

“They’re like — as my uncle would say — angels, walking angels,” Karlene said.

“I don’t call myself a hero but I think it just came down to being in the right place at the right time,” Scott said.

For Paul and Karlene, these two are heroes.

“It really does renew your faith in understanding that even sometimes through a bad situation, the good comes out,” Paul said.

They also agree the pair was in the right place at the right time.