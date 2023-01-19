YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Northeast Ohio and Northwestern Pennsylvania experience seasonal change. Some people complain about summer’s heat, and some complain about winter’s cold.

The temperature was unseasonal Thursday. It was so far above normal, it seemed like another season.

There were walkers taking advantage and strolling around the cart paths at Mill Creek Park Golf Course. Walking each nine holes would be roughly two miles.

Dominic Centofanti, of Struthers, started walking last month as a personal challenge.

Conditions were perfect for him.

“This is beautiful. I tell everybody this. We cannot complain about this winter and this has been the perfect winter for me. Do not miss the snow at all,” he said.

Centofanti was walking eight miles Thursday, putting him over 150 for the month already.