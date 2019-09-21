Walkers in Mill Creek Park seek to raise awareness of suicide

Organizers started the local event after their own son took his life in 2013

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a walk fundraiser in Youngstown to raise awareness about suicide.

The annual Out of The Darkness Walk is set for Saturday in Mill Creek Park at the Wick Recreation Area.

Organizers started the local event after their own son took his life in 2013.

It all kicks off at noon.

Last year, more than 3,000 people took part in the fundraiser.

The following drives in Mill Creek Park will be closed to traffic as well as cyclists and pedestrians from approximately 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the walk:

Bears Den Drive

Cross Drive

West Drive

Lily Pond Drive (lower end)

Mill Creek Park says to use caution if you’re driving around this area as there will be an increase in people there.