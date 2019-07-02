Walkers in Hermitage report alarming behavior at Buhl Park

HERMITAGE Pa., (WKBN) – Police in Hermitage are using two incidents where walkers were made to feel uncomfortable and allegedly attacked at Buhl Park as a reminder to call police and make a report.

According to a news release from the Hermitage Police Department, two women reported on social media that they were walking in the park at about 8: 30 p.m. Friday when a man walked up to them and tried to start a conversation. When the women didn’t respond, the man followed them, holding his cell phone and appearing to take pictures.

One of the women yelled at the man and he retreated.

The walkers said they informed “proper authorities” and posted their experience on Facebook to let others know to be careful.

A second post appeared on Facebook in reference to the Friday incident describing an attack at the park that happened two months ago when a woman walking her dog noticed a man in the wood watching her.

When the woman walked to her car, the man approached her from behind, punched her in the face and struck her head off of a picnic table, the post said. The woman called her boyfriend but her attacker took off.

The woman reported suffering a concussion.

Police say there were no documented reports of either incident to Hermitage Police, the Buhl Park Rangers or Mercer County 911.

Deputy Police Chief Adam Piccirillo said the department will always respond to and investigate all reports of criminal activity and urges everyone to report incidents by calling 911 as soon as it is safe to do so.

Piccirillo issued the following statement:

“Thanks to the efforts of the Buhl Park Rangers, the Hermitage Police Department and vigilant park goers, Buhl Park remains a consistently safe environment for adults and children to exercise and enjoy other recreation, hold and attend community events, or simply relax and enjoy the outdoors. ” – Deputy Chief Adam Piccirillo

Piccirillo also urges park goers to walk in pairs, bring a cell phone, and carry a flashlight if walking after dark.