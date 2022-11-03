BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Walk with a Doc program is happening at the Southern Park Mall.

This is a program focused on education, empowerment, and exercise for the community. It’s a joint collaboration between YSU physical therapy and Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice.

A guest speaker was there Thursday and there was an informational session about Dementia and Alzheimer’s Awareness.

Participants got their blood pressure taken for free and completed laps around the mall to promote healthy living.

“Physical activity is very important. It’s very important for our brain health, for our memory. Just very important for our bodies and taking care of ourselves,” said Emily Mook, graduate assistant. “Events like this help to promote general wellness to the community.”

Walk with a Doc will continue every first Thursday of the month from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.