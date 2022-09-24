YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Dads were invited to Wick Park on Saturday to enjoy a great day with their kids.

Warriors Inc. works with fathers to help them be their best. The organization hosts events to promote positive relationships between fathers and kids.

On Saturday, they invited dads and kids to play games and walk in the park. Organization leaders said getting men excited about fatherhood helps their entire families.

“Start small and then the big stuff will come, but we are definitely with you 100%. We want to encourage the fathers because healthy fathers make a health family, they build a healthy community and it’s so important to get them involved,” said Warriors Inc. community and family liaison Jessica Rosario.

They also provide lots of valuable resources for parents that might need a little help or want to be more involved.

To learn more about Warriors Inc. and the resources they provide the community, visit their website.