SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem Regional Medical Immediate Care Center opens in Columbiana Monday.

It’s located in Firestone Farms Town Center on Carriage Drive.

If you have a nonemergency illness or injury, you can be treated there with no appointment needed.

It’s open seven days a week — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.