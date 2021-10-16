Walk at Youngstown State University set to raise funds for Alzheimer’s care, research

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is an event Saturday morning for those looking to get moving but not stuck in the rain.

The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Youngstown State University will be held indoors, at the Watson and Tressel Training Site (WATTS) on campus.

WYTV’s Aaron Deane is hosting the event.

The walk helps raise money to provide funding for Alzheimer’s care and support of local families, as well as research.

Over the last two years, the organization has raised over $1 million.

Alzheimer’s disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. Over 6 million people across the country are living with it.

Entry time to the WATTS Center is at 8:15 a.m. The ceremony commences at 9 a.m., and the walk will follow.

Registration can be completed online prior to the event.