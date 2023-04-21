EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A walk and 5K race fundraiser is planned for East Palestine.

The event is hosted by the United Way and is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 10.

Proceeds from the Road2Recovery Hometown Walk and 5K Run will be used to advance

and improve programs that offer academic, artistic, athletic and entrepreneurial opportunities to young and emerging students in the village. This initiative will support exceptional youth programs that promote a culture of determination required to build and sustain a vibrant and thriving community for many years to come.

The Road2Recovery event will also highlight local businesses with a “Hometown” Walk along the Market Street storefronts and a 5K Run through residential neighborhoods on the west side of East Palestine.

More information is available at www.Road2RecoveryEP.com to register for the event and learn more about special guest appearances.