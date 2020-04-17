Walgreens in Boardman closing next month

The Walgreens at Midlothian Boulevard and South Avenue is shutting its doors

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A pharmacy in Boardman is closing.

The Walgreens at Midlothian Boulevard and South Avenue is shutting its doors next month. The last day will be May 14.

Prescriptions will be transferred to the Rite Aid across the street.

This is all part of a cost-management program.

A majority of employees will be relocated to other stores.

The company released the following statement:

Walgreens has operated this store for more than 15 years and the decision to close it was not easy. Prescription files will automatically transfer to the Rite Aid located at 540 E Midlothian Blvd. in Youngstown, Ohio. Customers need take no action; the transfer is automatic. Pharmacy patients will receive a letter in the mail providing more information about their prescription records.

We expect to place the majority of that store’s employees in jobs at other area stores.

We will continue to be the strong community supporter Youngstown has known us to be.

This store closure is part of our previously announced transformational cost management program to accelerate the ongoing transformation of our business, enable investments in key areas and to become a more efficient enterprise. As part of this effort, we plan to close approximately 200 stores in the U.S. Given that these closures will represent less than 3 percent of our stores overall, and given that we have multiple locations in many markets, we anticipate minimal disruption to customers and patients. We also anticipate being able to retain the majority of the impacted store team members in other nearby locations.