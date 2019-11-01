Waitress served woman moments before deadly pedestrian crash in Liberty

The 25-year-old was hit by a car Thursday night after dining at Station Square with her friends

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Two witnesses said several people tried to save the life of a woman who was hit by a car in Liberty Township Thursday night.

Shivani Bhatt was just 25 years old. She was a medical student from India and was in town for interviews.

The tragedy happened after a late dinner. Employees from the restaurant said they watched Bhatt’s friends do everything they could to save her life.

Jenna Nair was finishing up her shift at Station Square Thursday night around 8:30.

“It was a really loud bang,” she said. “We almost thought it sounded like a gunshot.”

Nair ran to the road and couldn’t believe what she saw next.

“She was laying…in the middle lane, in between the yellow lines,” she said.

A teenage driver headed north on Belmont Avenue hit Bhatt, who was crossing the road.

Nair called 911. Dispatchers said crews were already on their way.

She watched as some of Bhatt’s friends tried to save her.

“They ran over, they carried her, and put her in the grass right there and started performing CPR on her,” Nair said.

She had just waited on the group of 16 students before they left. They were heading back to Comfort Suites across the street.

A Highway Patrol sergeant said the area where they crossed the road was unlit and it was dark at the time of the crash.

Nair got emotional as she remembered the scene.

“I waited on them,” she said. “They had their whole lives ahead of them. That’s all I could think about, was how sad it was.”

Station Square owner and head chef Ottavio Musumeci also ran to help the students try to save Bhatt. He was devastated to learn she died at St. Elizabeth Hospital later that night.

“I found out the girl died and it broke my heart,” Musumeci said. “I know she was a young girl. A long life ahead of her.”

“It’s just terrible, what had happened,” Nair said. “My heart really just goes out to them.”

Trumbull Regional Medical Center and Western Reserve Health Education, where Bhatt was being interviewed to be a resident, released the following statement Friday:

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Shivani Bhatt. Our deepest sympathies go out to her family, friends and everyone who knew her.”

Grief counseling is being offered at the hospital.

No charges have been filed against the teen driver. Troopers are still investigating.