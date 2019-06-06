Wagon Wheel Motel in Boardman gets 2 more weeks to repair issues

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lawyers for a Boardman motel and the township will be in court again in two weeks but for now, the Wagon Wheel Motel will remain closed.

The motel on Market Street has been closed the last couple of weeks after failing fire inspections.

Since then, some repairs have been made to the building’s roof and electrical systems but firefighters said the business is still not fit to reopen.

“The court granted them two more weeks to get some more repairs done and then we’re going to do a case-by-case basis,” said Boardman Fire Lt. Will Ferrando. “We’ll go out and do reinspections before every hearing to see where we’re at and whether or not we need to continue the restraining order.”

The State Fire Marshal recently inspected the motel and is preparing its own report.

County health officials are now looking into problems with black mold and bird droppings that would need to be addressed.