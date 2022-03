VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular wildlife park in the area will be closing its doors soon.

Wagon Trails Animal Park posted to its Facebook page that its upcoming 23rd season will be its last.

According to the post, the family has been operating the park for 23 years and has “come to the realization that this is the best decision.”

The post says the park will open April 30, and the last day will be September 5.