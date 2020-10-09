VP of JAC Management talks about Chase Rice coming to town, first national act since pandemic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – County music singer/songwriter Chase Rice is coming to town Sunday to play at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.

JAC Management helps bring acts to venues like the Covelli Centre, the W.D. Packard Music Hall and Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre. Vice President Ken Bigley said this marks the first national act since the pandemic started.

“Basically, you’ll have everything that you’re used to seeing in the amphitheatre from last year at a national show. It’s just less people, the social distancing and mask guidelines,” said Bigley.

Food and drinks will be available, and they’re taking the same precautions seen in most restaurants, including Plexiglass dividers between customers and cashiers.

Not many acts are on the road right now, and JAC Management had been in talks with Rice and his management to get him to town to play somewhere. It worked out to get him at the amphitheatre.

“It’s very difficult to route the route to go on tour because every state has different guidelines,” said Bigley about national acts during the pandemic. “He was in the area, and we were able again to work with the health department to get the capacity to where the event could make sense and worked out the deal with Chase.”

They can have 1,500 people at the concert, and tickets are still available. To get tickets go to theyoungstownfoundationamp.com/events. Individuals can also purchase them at the box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“As a company, it’s obviously been a very trying year for us, as well as it’s really hard to kind of sit here and not be able to provide the entertainment that we have for over 13 years to the community,” said Bigley. “To be able to have a show day again and advertise and have something to talk about it’s not ‘Oh, hopefully, this is over soon,’ which hopefully it is, but that we’re able to do something and provide some fun and entertainment for everybody.”

He said they have shows Saturday and Sunday and that it should be great.

“We have The Vindys and JD Eicher tomorrow, and then on Sunday, Chase Rice with an opener out of Akron named Ryan Humbert, so that’s two nights of entertainment under, under the circumstances that we’ve all been living under…we’re just excited to be doing what we do again.”

