OIL CITY, PA. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 1 invites the public to vote on 11 plows decorated by regional high school students as part of the annual Paint the Plow program.

Paint the Plow is a statewide outreach aimed at promoting winter driving safety and fostering appreciation for high school art programs and student creativity.

Earlier this year, PennDOT invited Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren county high school students to paint plow blades based on the statewide theme “Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice.” The theme was chosen to draw attention to the need for drivers to give driving their full attention and eliminate distractions — like cell phones — especially during winter weather events.

Participants included teens from Farrell Area High School, Commodore Perry Jr.-Sr. High School, Mercer High School and West Middlesex High School, among others.

After a two-year hiatus, members of the public are once again invited to vote for their favorite plow. This year, voting will be done through an online survey posted on the PennDOT website. Voters should click on the Paint the Plow icon to find the survey link.

The plow photo that receives the most votes between Nov. 14-18 will be deemed the “Fan Favorite.”

Schools and participants are encouraged to share the link to the contest to promote voting. PennDOT will post the pictures on statewide and regional Facebook; however, responses on social media will not count toward the voting totals.

During the winter weather season, the blades will be used to maintain area roadways. Along with the “Fan Favorite” award, the blades are also eligible for the “Judges’ Pick” honor that will be determined by PennDOT personnel.