(WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation’s Paint-the-Plow contest is back, and several local schools are participating.

The program encourages local community groups and schools to showcase their artistic skills on one of ODOT’s snowplows. Schools from Ashtabula, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit and Trumbull counties are participating in this contest.

Voting is now open for the contest. Votes will be taken from “likes” on ODOT District 4’s Facebook page. The plow that receives the most votes will win.

Voting began Monday and will continue through 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8.

Last year’s winner was the Hubbard City School District (pictured above).