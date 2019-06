Commissioners say the renewal will bring in $10 million

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana County Commissioners voted Wednesday to put a one percent renewal on the November ballot.

The board made the decision at a public hearing. It was the second of two required by law before commissioners could put the issue before voters.

Only one person showed up for the meeting, and that person was in opposition to the tax.

The tax was last approved by voters in 2015 — it will expire at the end of 2020.