HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County commissioners decided to table a vote on using COVID-19 relief dollars to pay for a study on a sanitary sewer project in Hubbard Township.

Commissioners unanimously opted to take up the issue once again next week when they have a legal opinion on it.

They’ll then decide on whether or not to use American Rescue Plan Act money to fund a $250,000 engineering study for the Maplewood Sanitary Sewer Improvements Project.

Hubbard Township trustee Rick Hernandez says the project has been stalled for decades and is of major importance for homeowners living on the west end of the township.

“This is 2022, it’s not 1822, I mean, we should have resources available and be able to supply our residents with these types of services,” Hernandez said.

The project would provide sanitary sewer service to roughly 600 homes in Hubbard Township.