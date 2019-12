Students at a variety of local schools participated in the contest

(WKBN) – Voting is open for the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Paint-A-Plow contest.

It’s a safety outreach contest that promotes winter driving safety and appreciation for high school art programs.

Students at a variety of local schools participated in the contest, painting their designs on snowplows.

People can vote for their favorites on ODOT’s Facebook page; The plow with the most “likes” wins.

Voting will be open until 4 p.m. December 20.