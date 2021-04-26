Volunteers still needed for help with goat-eating project in Sharon

The work is expected to take close to a month

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The people organizing an effort to clean up the banks of the Shenango River in Sharon need your help.

Starting this week, a group called Allegheny GoatScape will bring a small herd of goats and a donkey to eat up the poison ivy, weeds and other underbrush lying along the river bank.

The work will focus on the area between Connelly Boulevard and Budd Street. Although some volunteers have already been signed up, organizers still need another 10 or 12 to work the morning and evening shifts.

“Those are the most important ones where you have to check the goats, make sure they have enough water, check the fencing and make sure the donkey is OK and everything is going fine. If there is a problem, then there is a number to call,” said Ann U’Halie, president of Shenango Valley Gardeners and a member of the Beautification Commission.

The effort is being organized by members of the Sharon Beautification Committee, the Shenango Valley Gardeners and Shenango River Watchers.

To volunteer, contact Ann U’Halie at auhalie@gmail.com.