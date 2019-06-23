Volunteers repair destroyed children’s mural in East Liverpool

Cooper said she was amazed by how well the community responded

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Volunteers began the process of repairing a children’s mural that was destroyed in Thompson Park of East Liverpool last year.

Megan Hernandez and Tamar Cooper were shocked to see the mural destroyed by vandals.

They were determined to repair the bottle cap map of the United States, which was first made by school children. The two women organized cap drives and brought in other volunteers to help.

“We’ve had all ages help sort them by color. We have a lot of teachers from our kids’ school here today to help. We have a scout troop to help us install them. It’s definitely been a labor of love and the whole community has rallied around this project,” said Hernandez.

Sunday was finally the day for the big repair. Cooper said she was amazed by how well the community responded.

“It’s just wonderful to be a part of a small community that people actually care. Something happened to destroy this beautiful mural and just seeing how the community is rallied, people from out of the wood works have come to help,” Cooper said.

Within just an hour, the mural was well on its way to being repaired.

Lou Russell helped build the original mural. She said it has come a long way very quickly.

“That was shocking. I hadn’t visited it for some time after we put it together and whatever happened to it was quite shocking,” she said.

The women also got a sheet of plexiglass donated. It will be installed this week once the glue has set.

“Everyone wants to lend a helping hand and you can’t beat that,” Russell said.