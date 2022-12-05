YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Volunteers are back at their red kettles for the Salvation Army. So far, organizers say the campaign is on the right track.

First News has been helping raise money for this campaign for years. The Salvation Army also has a number of service clubs, churches and other groups helping out.

Those at the organization say, however, that they could always use more volunteers because they cover such a wide area.

All of the money they raise this Christmas season will help get toys under the tree for kids in need.

So far this season, the Salvation Army has raised a little over $20,000. Its goal is to raise $300,000 in the Mahoning Valley.

“This year, more than ever, we have a number of new people, families and clients that need help, so our numbers are going up. So we just need the resources and the funds to be able to provide for the families — not just Christmas, but year-round,” said Major Paul Moore, of the Salvation Army.

For details on how to volunteer, you can call the Salvation Army’s location on Glenwood Avenue at (330) 746-8403.

It’s important to note that there are a couple of locations inside but most are outside so volunteers should be prepared to dress for cold weather.

The Salvation Army encourages volunteers to hand out candy, sing or play music while they greet people and ring the bell.

WKBN will be ringing the bell for the Salvation Army this Friday outside of the Southern Park Mall’s Food Court.

Reporters Megan Lee and Abigail Cloutier will begin at 10 a.m., while Meteorologist Hannah Stutler will be there at 11 a.m.

Chief Meteorologist Paul Wetzl and WKBN First News Anchor Dave Sess will be there during the noon hour.

In the afternoon, reporters Samantha Bender and Kristen McFarland will ring the bell at 1 p.m. for a couple of hours. Reporter Jacob Thompson will be at the red kettle starting at 4 p.m.

Then, Wetzl and Anchor Lindsey Watson will be there from 5 to 7 p.m., with live reports during First News.

Dave Sess contributed to this report.