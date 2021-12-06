Volunteers needed for panel in Trumbull County

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County commissioners are looking to fill nine seats on a panel to oversee human resource policies and procedures.

The volunteers should have “extensive” human resource experience to be able to review policies, risk mitigation, flow charts, develop a performance review process and recommend revision, among other duties.

Volunteers must have educational or work experience in human resources.

Those interested can send a letter of interest and a resume to Board of Trumbull County Commissioners, 160 High Street NW, Warren, Ohio 44481 by Jan. 7, 2022. Call 330-675-2451 with additional questions.