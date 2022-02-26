SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The goats who were “hired” to clean up a poison ivy problem along the Shenango River are returning to Sharon.

The Sharon Beautification Commission, the Shenango River Watchers and the Shenango Valley Gardeners used Allegheny GoatScape in early 2021.

The poison ivy is not harmful to the goats, and Allegheny GoatScape Executive Director Gavin Deming said at the time that the goats love it.

The goats are due back in Sharon sometime in June this year. No definite date has been set.

Volunteers will be needed to fill goat-tending slots. If interested, you can contact auhalie@gmail.com.

More specific information will follow soon.