Volunteers’ labor of love is strawberry shortcakes for Celebrate Poland

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Celebrate Poland starts Friday, and that means that the Strawberry Festival will be underway at Poland Presbyterian.

The big draw is always the strawberry shortcakes.

The mixing for those shortcakes was done Thursday afternoon to create 500 shortcakes. They were all baked within a couple of hours.

It’s a tradition dating back to at least the 1950s when they used to hand-pick the strawberries.

The shortcake recipe was developed by members of the church.

“Because everybody is a volunteer, it is absolutely a labor or love. We try to make it as wonderful as we can because we want to express how much the church appreciates the community, and we want them to feel that, too,” said Teisha Winkler.

The strawberry shortcakes are only available Friday night on a first-come, first-served basis.

