Volunteers kickoff Juneteenth with Youngstown clean-up

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The kickoff to Youngstown’s week-long Juneteenth celebration came in the form of a community cleanup on Saturday.

Volunteers gathered along Market Street to clean up trash and plant flowers.

This was the first event of the upcoming week leading up to Juneteenth, a day celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States.

One of the organizes said it’s important to do this, to teach the younger generation about caring for communities.

“It’s planting a seed. We want the future generation to know it’s not cool to just throw your trash out of the car. It’s not cool to not care about where you grew up at. So, we’re planting those seeds early,” said founder of the Youngstown Creative Collective Joseph Napier.

