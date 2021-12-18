BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The United Way is hosting its Saturday of Caring.

The nonprofit teamed up with the Muransky family to make sure families in the Valley have food for the holidays.

The United Way, with the help of a variety of local businesses, will be serving more than 6,000 people.

It is drive thru event.

This is not open to the public, though. Recipients had to register in advance.

They will also be delivering food to over 400 families and those who are unable to get out of the house due to the pandemic. They do this every month.

The food giveaway is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. between Market Street and Southern Boulevard, just past the mall near the Southwoods.

Drivers should be aware of some extra traffic in the area during that time.