YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The holidays will hopefully be a little brighter for nearly a dozen local families thanks to the generosity of others

Thursday morning, a number of Youngstown police officers, volunteers and staff with the city’s Community Initiative to Reduce Violence (CIRV) loaded bags full of toys and other gifts to be delivered to children who had been the victims of crime.

“Some of the victims were domestic violence, others were, you know, family members were murdered, but we just wanted to, it’s not their fault, and so we just wanted to bring them some cheer, and some blessings to these families, and just make it a little easier because this is a difficult time,” said CIRV Director Guy Burney.



The group’s first stop was the YMCA downtown where Santa and Mrs. Claus, aka Mayor Tito Brown and his wife, posed for pictures with several of the kids.

The toys and gifts were all donated either by city employees or local businesses and foundations.