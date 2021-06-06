Volunteers cleaning local Veterans’ plot at Lake Park Cemetery

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An act of honor and respect occurred at Lake Park Cemetery Saturday.

Members of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion and Catholic War Veterans spent the day cleaning up the Veterans’ plot.

That’s the place which has nearly 75 headstones honoring veterans from various wars.

All were in need of a little cleaning, and 15 people spent over four hours spraying and scrubbing the marble stones to honor local veterans.

“We’re trying to restore this plot to the dignity and honor that these veterans deserve,” said Larry McClure, a member of the St. Luke Knights of Columbus.

Some of the plots got replacement markers to let others know a veteran was buried in that location.