Volunteers clean up graffiti in Newton Falls bike tunnel

The tunnel was spray painted with several messages like 'Black Lives Matter' and 'Defund the Police'

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A community effort is underway on Monday to clean up some graffiti along a bike trail in Newton Falls.

Volunteers were washing paint off the walls at the bike tunnel between Jay Street and Lock Street, near Subway. The clean-up was started by a new crime watch community in the area.

The tunnel was spray-painted with several messages like ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘Defund the Police.”

The work is not done yet. Volunteers will be back out at 5:30 p.m. and are looking for some help.