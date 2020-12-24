Volunteers at Youngstown soup kitchen work to provide holiday meal to those in need

Our Community Kitchen opened in 2016 with a promise to always serve the less fortunate

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Preparation got underway early Thursday morning for Our Community Kitchen’s holiday meal in Youngstown.



Volunteers cooked ham and special sides.

The soup kitchen opened in 2016 with a promise to always serve the less fortunate. Even during a pandemic, it’s doing just that.

“We feel we need to feed the people who need fed and don’t have the assets to do it themselves. We get 200 to 300 people per day who are hungry, including children,” said volunteer Mike Gross.

Everyone who shows up for Thursday’s meal also gets a special gift.

Our Community Kitchen is open every day but Sunday from 5 a.m. until 1 p.m., serving breakfaat and lunch. They are alway accepting donations and volunteers.