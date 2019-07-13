LIVE NOW /
Watch 27 First News Sunday Morning

Volkswagen car show in Columbiana celebrates 25 years

Local News

Proceeds from the car show go toward scholarships for Crestview students

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A local car show dedicated to Volkswagens celebrated its 25th year on Saturday.

The German Jubilee is held every July at Jim’s Custom V-W’s in Columbiana.

Hundreds of people brought out their classic Volkswagens to show off. It is a bittersweet year, especially since the company announced it is no longer making the beloved Beetle.

Attendees said it is a great event for long-time fans and for new visitors.

“A lot of the ones that come here have been coming for 25 years. It’s their meeting point for the tri-state area. People come camp out and have a good time,” said Jim Papania, owner of Jim’s Custom V-W’s.

“I’ve been wanting to come here for several years. Obviously I got a Volkswagen, I’m into them. Been into them for a long time, so I figured I’d come check it out and I’m pretty impressed,” said Brian Eckstein from Louisville, Ohio.

Proceeds from the car show go toward scholarships for Crestview students.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story