Volbeat brings 2020 tour to Covelli Centre

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Volbeat will be bringing their Rewind, Replay, Rebound World tour to the Valley this spring.
JAC Management announced Monday that the multi-platinum Danish rock band is performing at the Covelli Centre on May 5.
Pre-sale tickets to the show featuring Clutch and Picturebooks will be available online Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the password: COVELLI.
Otherwise, tickets will be available starting Friday at 10 a.m.
Prices range from $29.50 to $69.50.
For tickets, click here.