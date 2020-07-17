Volant man facing murder, drug charges linked to man’s death in 2019

Police say the warrant for Bowers' arrest was obtained after a year-long investigation into the death of Michael Herndon

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City police arrested a Volant man on murder and drug charges.

Brandon Obrien Bowers, 32, is charged with murder of the third degree, drug delivery resulting in death, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or delivery, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say the warrant for Bowers’ arrest was obtained after a year-long investigation into the death of 33-year-old Michael Herndon on July 13, 2019.

Bowers is being held in the Mercer County Jail, prior to a court appearance on the charges.