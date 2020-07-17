Volant man facing murder, drug charges linked to man’s death in 2019

Local News

Police say the warrant for Bowers' arrest was obtained after a year-long investigation into the death of Michael Herndon

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Brandon Bowers, Grove City murder suspect

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City police arrested a Volant man on murder and drug charges.

Brandon Obrien Bowers, 32, is charged with murder of the third degree, drug delivery resulting in death, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or delivery, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say the warrant for Bowers’ arrest was obtained after a year-long investigation into the death of 33-year-old Michael Herndon on July 13, 2019.

Bowers is being held in the Mercer County Jail, prior to a court appearance on the charges.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award