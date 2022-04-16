SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A Volant man is facing sex charges, accused of crimes against a now-15-year-old girl.

The girl told police that she had been sexually assaulted for years by 45-year-old Thomas Critchlow, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.

Police arrested Critchlow on March 30 on charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of a child and corruption of minors. He was taken to the Mercer County Jail.

A police report on the allegations was just released earlier this week.

Critchlow posted his $50,000 bond that was set during his arraignment on March 31, according to court records.