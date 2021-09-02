Visitors show off archery skills and learn about wildlife at this Canfield Fair exhibit

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – There is never a dull moment at the Canfield Fair and there’s always plenty of events and exhibits going on, including at the Ohio Division of Wildlife exhibit.

Each year The Ohio Division of Wildlife sets up an exhibit in the Hay and Grain building.

They offer archery lessons taught by a licensed instructor and showcase furs and pelts from various animals.

The group pick a new, original theme each year, and this year you can learn about beavers.

Dan Wright from the Ohio Division of Wildlife shared what visitors can expect when the gates open today at 8 a.m.

“My favorite part is doing the display,” Wright said. “We have [put] a lot of time and effort into our display, about three weeks of work here between this whole building. We call it a stroller-stopper, you know, somebody stops with their little kids.”

The archery lessons are part of an ongoing Ohio Division of Wildlife initiative.

“It’s part of our national archery in the schools program,” Wright said. “We have these Genesis bows, which we bring in here and you’re more than welcome to come and shoot a bow. We will have an instructor here that will show you exactly what to do and walk you through the process.”

Wright also explained teaching safety when starting shooting sports is top priority.

“Not only can you get hurt…but a lot of people are scared to handle this stuff, so that’s why we put an instructor here that knows exactly how to do it and make you feel comfortable,” he said. “Hopefully we start you off with this then you start hunting in the future.”

Wright said he’s excited to answer some questions and teach visitors to the booth something new today.

“We’re here to talk about anything wildlife, so if you have any questions, by all means, come here and approach the people who are working. We’re here to answer any questions you have,” he said.