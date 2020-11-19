Visiting judge sentences man for phoning in bomb threat to Mahoning County Courthouse

Authorities said Graham phoned in the bomb threat to the court so he could delay sentencing in his case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Alliance man who pleaded guilty to phoning in a bomb threat to the Mahoning County Courthouse was sentenced earlier this week to eight years in prison.

Visiting Judge H.F. Inderlied Jr. handed down the sentence in Common Pleas Court to Tyler Graham, 32, who is serving a separate three-year sentence for felonious assault in an unrelated case.

Authorities said, however, that Graham phoned in the bomb threat in July 2019 so he could delay the sentencing in that case.

A plea agreement said the sentence was agreed upon by the attorneys in the case. Although it will run consecutive to the felonious assault sentence, prosecutors will not oppose a motion for an early release, according to the plea agreement.