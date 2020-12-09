Virtual open house will introduce potential students to career-technical education

The Trumbull Career and Technical Center offers 28 full-time career-technical programs in 13 different fields

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull Career and Technical Center will be holding a virtual open house Wednesday for high school sophomores and their families.

You’ll be able to learn more about a career and technical education.

TCTC offers 28 full-time career-technical programs in 13 different fields. The school is accepting applications for the 2021-2022 year now through January 15.

The open house starts at 5:30 p.m.

If you would like to take part, you have to register online ahead of time.