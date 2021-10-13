Virtual meeting planned for input on Mosquito Creek Master Plan

(WKBN) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is looking for input on suggested changes to the Mosquito Creek Lake Master Plan.

A virtual meeting will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14 to discuss environmental and recreational topics as part of the master plan revision process.

The virtual meeting will be conducted through WebEx. Participants will be able to ask questions and submit comments on the environmental, recreational, safety, cultural and historical resources at Mosquito Creek Lake.

After the meeting, comments may be submitted via email, mail or phone call.

To submit a comment via email, comments must be sent to Jamison.M.Conley@usace.army.mil with the subject line “Mosquito Creek Lake Master Plan Update Comments.”

To submit a comment via mail, address the letter to “U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Comments, 2961 Warren Meadville Road, Cortland, OH 44410” or at the comment box outside the Mosquito Lake State Park Office at 1439 State Route 305, Cortland, OH 44410.

To submit a comment via phone, call 330-638-0032 ext. 0007 and leave the comment through voicemail.

The comment period will open on Oct. 14 and will close on Nov. 13.

Participants can join the virtual meeting at https://usace1.webex.com/meet/PittsburghDistrict. To join the meeting, participants must enter the link into their browser, select “Call Me,” enter their phone number and click “Join the Meeting.”

Participants who are unable to join the WebEx meeting can join the meeting via phone:

USA Toll-Free: 844-800-2712

Access Code: 199 341 3549

Security Code: 1234 (if prompted)

The public can review the current master plan, propose revisions and find additional information about the meeting at the Army Corps of Engineers’ website.