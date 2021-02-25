Virtual interviews make finding a new doctor quicker and more convenient

If you're looking for a doctor, here are some tips on what you should ask and how to know they'll be a good fit

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many doctors are relying on virtual visits during the pandemic as a way to limit the spread of the virus. If you don’t have a primary health care provider or if you’re looking for a new one, Telehealth can help with that, too.

Virtual and phone interviews have been pretty common now that we’re about a year into the pandemic. Dr. Katherine Henson, a pediatrician at Akron Children’s Hospital, says she doesn’t think it’s going away anytime soon.

Akron Children’s is among the health care providers offering virtual interviews for people looking for a doctor. They’re not only beneficial to the patients — they’ve also helped doctors with busy schedules.

The virtual interviews are just like meeting in person. You can ask questions and get to know the doctor — just from the comfort of your own home.

“It’s really nice that they have the safety of their home, that they can meet with us, they can meet with other locations and other providers as well, and it’s been nice instead of having to schedule time out of their day to leave their job or come to the office,” Henson said.

She offered some advice on how to go about choosing the right doctor.

First things first, make sure you ask about their philosophy and what their take is on certain topics that are important to you. It’s important that you are on the same page and you have the same interests in mind.

Henson recommends asking about office hours and availability to make sure you’ll be able to get in during an emergency.

Many places already include this on their websites, but ask about their credentials.

Lastly, personality is a big one. You want to make sure that you click — that you feel comfortable and have good communication, and aren’t afraid to ask questions. If you don’t make that connection, there’s no need to worry. Sometimes you need to go through several virtual interviews to know for sure.

“Probably the biggest thing for families when it’s not going to work out is they just don’t feel the fit worked,” Henson said. “That’s the nice thing about the videos, is you get to talk to them and see them without putting in the effort of coming into the office.”

She also recommends keeping a checklist during these interviews to stay organized.

Virtual interviews aren’t offered by every doctor’s office and they’re not for everyone, especially those who aren’t tech savvy. For that, doctors recommend talking over the phone if possible or coming in if necessary.