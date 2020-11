It will feature gospel singer Geoffrey Golden, the winner of the 2014 BET Sunday Best competition

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A yearly event focusing on foster care and adoption in Trumbull County is happening Friday.

This year, the event is called “A Night of Hope 2020” and it will be virtual.

It starts at 7 p.m. and will feature gospel singer Geoffrey Golden, the winner of the 2014 BET Sunday Best competition.

You can watch the livestream online. It’ll be free to watch.