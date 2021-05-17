Virtual event raises awareness on elder abuse

It focused on elder abuse and educating the public on ways to combat it

(WKBN) – A virtual event was held Monday to discuss protecting older adults.

It was called Staying Safe: Thriving through the pandemic, and it focused on elder abuse and educating the public on ways to combat it.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says this past year has been devastating for seniors, and this program is making sure they get the help they need to get through the continuing transitions ahead.

“We have a once in a lifetime opportunity to pivot to do this right. Because of the pandemic, we will be forever different on how we provide support, care, connections and programs to our older Ohioans,” said Ursel McElroy of the Ohio Department of Aging.

Officials says no matter what, we need to stay positive because better days are ahead.