Vintage items from the Foster Theatre to be auctioned off

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation is holding an auction that features vintage items from the long-closed Foster Art Theatre on Glenwood Avenue.

The event will run through Thursday, Aug. 5 at 11:59 p.m. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the revitalization of the theatre.

YNDC director Tiffany Sokol said there is plenty of Youngstown history in these items.

“So we are going to be auctioning old film and projection equipment and even some of the sinage that’s here. Just anything that we found in the building that we thought might be of value to someone. Something that you might want to own, a piece of Youngstown’s history,” Sokol said.

The link to bid on the items is available on YNDC’s website and Facebook page.