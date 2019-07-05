Village of Sebring prepares for $20,000 fireworks display

Martin said the bar donated over $9,000 for the event

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – People in Sebring had a full day of celebrations for the Fourth of July on Thursday, looking forward to one of the largest fireworks displays in the village ever.

“We want the fireworks. Everybody comes here just for the fireworks. We have a great expo of $20,000 of fireworks,” said Sebring Park board member Red Martin.

This community could not do it without the help of one Sebring’s downtown restaurants.

“The Brickhouse Bar and Grill, they implemented a Queen of Hearts competition with 54 tickets and were down to about 12 and it’s over $320,000 for the winner,” Martin said.

Martin said the bar donated over $9,000 for the event.

“So we’re going to have a nice ray of fireworks for the community,” he said.

Volunteer Cameron Reichenbach brought her own chalk and signed up for the sidewalk chalk competition. She drew her favorite character from “The Office.”

“The Office is one of my favorite shows. I just finished the whole series and Dwight’s such an iconic character. I just had to draw him because he’s the best,” she said.

Martin said he hoped to see the community come out to see what could be the largest firework show the village has ever had.