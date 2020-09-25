Village of Lordstown among first local communities to cancel Trick or Treat

Village Council decided to cancel it for the year due to recommendations from the CDC

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Village is among the first local communities to cancel Trick-or-Treating this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The CDC released its recommendations for Trick-or-Treating this year during a pandemic. Those recommendations warned against door-to-door Trick-or-Treating.

Based on those recommendations, the Village Council decided to cancel it for the year, according to the Lordstown Police Department.

Ohio’s recommendations differ slightly. While the Ohio Department of Health said hayrides and haunted houses should be avoided, it offered suggestions for socially-distanced Trick-or-Treating options.

Some local communities are going forward with Trick or Treat as planned while others have drive-thru options. Some are waiting to announce their decisions.

WKBN is reaching out to Lordstown officials today about the decision. Check back here for updates on this developing story.

