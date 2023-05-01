COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana residents can help with energy savings days, with their phones.

If you have a Wifi thermostat, you can use an app called AMP which would shut off cooling on city-wide savings days. It will also pre-cool the house a few hours before peak energy times.

City Manager Lance Willard says it is completely volunteer. If you wish to sign up, the city will have a way to do it on their website in about 30 days.

“Your electric bill is made up of multiple components, but one of the main ones are transmission and capacity charges. If we, as a community, and all other AMP members can get some of our residents on this and actually be a smaller electrical footprint during those peak hours,” Willard said.

The city does the energy savings days to save costs for the next year.