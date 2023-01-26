LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — It might cost a little more the next time you visit the public pool in Lisbon.

Village council agreed this week to raise prices for the Sadie Van Fossen Pool by the following rates:

17 and under 17: $4

Adults over 17: $5

Handicapped individuals: Free

Adults over 62: Free

For the first time ever, there will be pool passes available for the season.

Council voted to increase the rental rate for the pavilion as well. The Lisbon Morning Journal has a breakdown of those costs.